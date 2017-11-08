Where to observe Remembrance Day in Winnipeg
A number of services are taking place throughout Winnipeg on Saturday, Nov. 11.
A
A
Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service
Hosted by the Joint Veterans Association of Manitoba
RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Avenue
10:15 a.m.
The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regimental Museum will host two services:
1. Minto Armory
969 St. Matthews Avenue
10:30 a.m.
2. Vimy Ridge Park
Portage Avenue (between Home Street and Canora Street)
10:30 a.m.
ANAVETS Assiniboine Unit #283
3584 Portage Avenue
10:30 a.m.
St. James Legion #4
1755 Portage Avenue
10:30 a.m.
Norwood St. Boniface Legion #43
134 Marion Street
10:15 a.m.
Royal Canadian Legion #246 (Polish Branch)
Holy Ghost Parish
342 Pritchard Avenue
10 a.m
Winnipeg South Osborne Legion #252
426 Osborne Street
Starts 10 a.m.
Fort Garry Legion #90
1125 Pembina Avenue
10:30 a.m.
