News / Winnipeg

Where to observe Remembrance Day in Winnipeg

​A number of services are taking place throughout Winnipeg on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Poppies are placed on a cross during a ceremony marking Aboriginal Veterans Day at the Aboriginal Community Campus in Winnipeg, Man. Nov. 8, 2017.

Shannon VanRaes / For Metro

Poppies are placed on a cross during a ceremony marking Aboriginal Veterans Day at the Aboriginal Community Campus in Winnipeg, Man. Nov. 8, 2017.

Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service

Hosted by the Joint Veterans Association of Manitoba

RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Avenue

10:15 a.m.

The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regimental Museum will host two services:

1. Minto Armory

969 St. Matthews Avenue

10:30 a.m.

2. Vimy Ridge Park

Portage Avenue (between Home Street and Canora Street)

10:30 a.m.

ANAVETS Assiniboine Unit #283

3584 Portage Avenue

10:30 a.m.

St. James Legion #4

1755 Portage Avenue

10:30 a.m.

Norwood St. Boniface Legion #43

134 Marion Street

10:15 a.m.

Royal Canadian Legion #246 (Polish Branch)

Holy Ghost Parish

342 Pritchard Avenue

10 a.m

Winnipeg South Osborne Legion #252

426 Osborne Street

Starts 10 a.m.

Fort Garry Legion #90

1125 Pembina Avenue

10:30 a.m.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...