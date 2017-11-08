Winnipeg councillors delay decision on Sterling Lyon Parkway expansion

Winnipeg’s chief administrative officer, who’s working to get to the bottom of a so-called “rogue” Sterling Lyon Parkway extension plan, has been given another three weeks to investigate how it came to be.

Residents south of Wilkes Avenue have been irate with city hall after many received letters informing them of potential expropriation to accommodate a Sterling Lyon extension that would have bisected their semi-rural neighbourhood. After having been consulted on three possible routes, this fourth “rogue” alignment came as a surprise.

On Wednesday, the majority of council’s executive policy committee (EPC) opted to delay voting on a motion that would veto that alignment in favour of area Coun. Marty Morantz’ preferred option, which involves twinning Wilkes Avenue.

During the meeting, dozens of residents, representatives of their neighbourhood association, and EPC bombarded CAO Doug McNeil with questions on the process breakdown that led to the rogue route becoming the preferred alignment of city consultants and the public service.

The vote to delay the decision until Nov. 29—which EPC members Morantz and Coun. Mike Pagtakhan opposed—means McNeil has an “opportunity,” he said,”to answer those questions and better inform (EPC) before they actually vote.”

“I was supporting the motion (to delay) because it would help us to basically go back in time and do the right thing on this file,” McNeil told reporters.

Three alignment options were shown to residents in January 2016, none of which match the “rogue” route. A public engagement report shows residents preferred option one, which is close to what Morantz has proposed and nearer to Wilkes Avenue.

So far, McNeil he said he’s learned the consulting firm WSP was treating the rogue alignment as a fait accompli “as early as May 2016.”

“Halfway between the public consultation and a release of the public engagement report, they were already working on option four,” he said, adding that, as it was a “brand new alignment,” it should have gone back to the public.

But before that happened, it was submitted as the lone option with the province for an environmental impact assessment.

“That’s kind of what’s disturbing to me, that they didn’t follow due process,” McNeil said. “Part of my investigation is to find out what went wrong, and what decisions were made, and why did we get to where we are today.”

He said he hopes to have those answers ready for EPC by their Nov. 29 meeting.

'Incredible disservice'

Mayor Brian Bowman said he’d like the issue resolved as soon as possible, but is balancing that with the need for “thoughtful review” of information brought to EPC Wednesday.

“That’s why I supported the layover,” he said. “It’s only a couple weeks, and hopefully we’ll be able to move forward at that time.”

Bowman’s assessment of the issue is that EPC is now “responding to something we shouldn’t have to respond to.”