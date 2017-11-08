Winnipeg mayor thinks Edmonton Eskimos could have 'more inclusive name'
Brian Bowman, the city's first Indigenous mayor, has weighed in on the name.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has yet to make a customary bet with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson before the Blue Bombers and Eskimos face off in the CFL Western Semi-final, but he has shared his thoughts on the latter team’s name.
“I think there’s an opportunity to have a more inclusive name. That’s ultimately a decision for the team though, and I will obviously respect that,” Bowman told reporters Wednesday. “I’ve voiced my thoughts on the team name… that being said they’re a great team, great organization, and it’s going to be a great game on the weekend.”
Bowman, who is Winnipeg’s first Indigenous mayor and has emphasized the importance of reconciliation efforts over the past few years, is just the most recent public figure to call the antiquated name into question.
This time last year, Toronto Mayor John Tory—who also once served as the commissioner of the CFL—told reporters a name change for the Eskimos “would be a very good step forward to make, in a province where there are a number of issues that concern First Nations and Indigenous people.”
Iveson also weighed in at the time, but like Bowman, said he accepts the decision is ultimately “one for the team to make.”
The Blue Bombers will host the Eskimos at Investors Group Field on Sunday.
Bowman said he hopes the Bombers “crush” the Eskimos “and can move on to ultimately crush the Saskatchewan Roughriders, too.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011
-
Blue Bombers This Week