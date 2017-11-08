Winnipeg mayor thinks Edmonton Eskimos could have 'more inclusive name'

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has yet to make a customary bet with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson before the Blue Bombers and Eskimos face off in the CFL Western Semi-final, but he has shared his thoughts on the latter team’s name.

“I think there’s an opportunity to have a more inclusive name. That’s ultimately a decision for the team though, and I will obviously respect that,” Bowman told reporters Wednesday. “I’ve voiced my thoughts on the team name… that being said they’re a great team, great organization, and it’s going to be a great game on the weekend.”

Bowman, who is Winnipeg’s first Indigenous mayor and has emphasized the importance of reconciliation efforts over the past few years, is just the most recent public figure to call the antiquated name into question.

This time last year, Toronto Mayor John Tory—who also once served as the commissioner of the CFL—told reporters a name change for the Eskimos “would be a very good step forward to make, in a province where there are a number of issues that concern First Nations and Indigenous people.”

Iveson also weighed in at the time, but like Bowman, said he accepts the decision is ultimately “one for the team to make.”

The Blue Bombers will host the Eskimos at Investors Group Field on Sunday.