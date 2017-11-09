Feds should have independent review of taxes: Manitoba finance minister

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's finance minister says the federal government should abandon its tax-reform proposals and set up an independent commission to examine ways to improve the tax system.

Cameron Friesen made the point to a Senate committee that is holding hearings across the country on the proposed tax changes.

He says the changes would hurt the middle class and force small businesses to cut investment and jobs.

Friesen says any changes should be part of a broad review of the tax system, similar to the Royal Commission on Taxation of the 1960s under then-prime minister John Diefenbaker.

The federal government is proposing changes that would limit tax breaks such as income-sharing among family members for private corporations and business owners.