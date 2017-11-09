Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Nov. 10-12

Jets betting on a win

Can’t be in Sin City for the first-ever game between the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights? Yeah. Me neither. That’s ok. You can watch the action on the big screen at Bell MTS Place on Friday at 9 pm. The event is free BUT you must have a ticket to get in. Visit https://www.nhl.com/jets/info/centennial for tickets and more information. Go Jets Go!

Remembering Gord

A playlist of musical artists will take to the stage to perform in the Ahead by a Century: Gord Downie Tribute Friday at The Pyramid Cabaret, 176 Fort St. Doors open at 8 pm. Proceeds from the show will go towards the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund and the Canadian Cancer Society. Tickets cost $18 and are available at pyramid7.com.

It’s a Mad Men world

Dress up in your 50s and 60s finest, head down to the Centennial Concert Hall and take in the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra’s Music of the Mad Men Era hosted by resident conductor Julian Pellicano. Mack the Knife, Fever and Danke Schoen are among the finger-snapping hits performed by Five By Design and the WSO. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $25 and are available at wso.ca.

Canada meets South Africa

Ubuntu (A Cape Town Project) at the Prairie Theatre Exchange (PTE) tells the tale of a young Canadian woman who begins to unravel the legacy of her mother when she meets a young South African man searching for his father. In South Africa, “ubuntu” refers to the spirit of community and the belief that humanity is tied together. Visit pte.mb.ca for show and ticket info.

And the award goes to…

Celebrate the best of Winnipeg theatre at the West End Cultural Centre, 586 Ellice Ave., Sunday at 7 pm. Tickets for the 2017 Winnipeg Theatre Awards start at $20. The evening is being hosted by Gail Asper and CBC’s Janet Stewart. The evening will also have the Manitoba Association of Playwrights on stage to present awards for 2016 and 2017.