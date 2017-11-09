Police arrest three suspects in $5 million Winnipeg condo fire

A lengthy Winnipeg police investigation into a massive fire that totalled a half-built Waverley condo complex in 2015 has lead to three arrests.

The fire levelled the 320,000 square-foot South Pointe Terrace development on the corner of Waverley Street and Sandusky Avenue on Oct. 21, 2015. Police are now saying damages were about $5 million, an increase from the initial $3.5 million estimate.

There were no reported injuries.

Before the blaze, police say the suspects also broke into a construction site in the 100 block of Southview Crescent. Officers found an accelerant, plus evidence that someone had been drinking. There was no damage to this property.

Police say they used DNA evidence to track down the three suspects.

Jordan Charles Dooley, a 24-year-old from Amaranth, Man., Jesse James McLeod, a 23-year-old from Morris, Man., and Nolan Scott Wozny, a 22-year-old from Winnipeg, are all facing charges of arson, breaking and entering and posession of incendiary material.