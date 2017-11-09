Police testify about voice recorders in home of accused Winnipeg letter bomber

WINNIPEG — A police officer says she found two digital voice recorders in the Winnipeg home of a man accused of sending three letter bombs, including one that was set off by a voice recorder, seriously injuring his ex-wife's lawyer.

Guido Amsel, who is 51, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law offices and his ex-wife’s workplace in July 2015.

Winnipeg police identification officer Susan Roy-Haegeman testified Thursday that the voice recorders were among several items she seized and photographed from Amsel's home.

The trial has previously heard the package which resulted in lawyer Maria Mitousis losing her right contained a digital voice recorder with explosives inside and a note in the package instructed her to press play on the recorder.

Amsel is being tried by judge alone.

Det. Paul Barber testified Thursday that an alternative suspect was questioned in August 2015, but was released without charges.

"He was eliminated as a suspect," Barber told court.

Barber also testified Amsel’s former defence counsel requested police to play the audio on the two digital recorders found in Amsel’s home.

Court heard it took investigators several months to review the audio, but it didn’t contain anything relevant to the investigation.

Roy-Haegeman testified a hot water tank in Amsel's basement had a piece cut out of it and that she also found pieces of copper with “crimped ends.”

During cross-examination Roy-Haegeman told court all the missing pieces of the hot water tank seemed to be accounted for.

The trial has previously heard one of the bombs, which was safely detonated at Amsel’s ex-wife’s workplace, contained pieces of copper.