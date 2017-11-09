Winnipeg-based SkipTheDishes delivers piping hot growth results

SkipTheDishes received its own special delivery from Deloitte on Thursday after it was named a Technology Fast 50 winner.

The award recognizes Canada’s fastest growing technology, media and telecommunications companies.

The Winnipeg-based food delivery company ranked fifth on the list, having reported a whopping 10,970 per cent revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

"It's great to prove that Skip could be built in the Prairies, and, even at Skip's large size, it continues to grow fast enough to top Deloitte's list," said Skip co-founder Joshua Simair.

In the five years since it launched in Saskatoon, SkipTheDishes has grown exponentially. The company currently employs 800 people in Winnipeg and Saskatoon. That’s up from 270 employees in 2016.

Roles include data scientists, software developers, designers, live operations managers, marketing and growth professionals, plus thousands of independently-contracted food couriers who deliver food and beverages to customers who chose to order from an online menu.

"The award is terrific, and the incredible story for our community is that several hundred people in Winnipeg and Saskatoon have gained fast-growth startup experience that will be invaluable for our future in the Prairies and Canada," Simair said.

SkipTheDishes now partners with more than 10,000 restaurants in more than 40 North American cities. Over 4,000 restaurants joined in 2017.