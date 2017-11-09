Winnipeg jury finds teen guilty of manslaughter in high school stabbing
WINNIPEG — A jury has found a teen guilty of manslaughter in a stabbing at a Winnipeg high school in 2015.
The jury took less than a day to reach its verdict Thursday evening.
Brett Bourne, who was also 17, died after being stabbed at Kelvin High School.
The trial heard Bourne was trying to start a fight with another teen — a friend of the accused — and chased him into the school.
The teen, who was also 17, testified that he thought Bourne had a knife and when he saw the young man reach into his pocket, he stabbed him.
A pre-sentencing report is due by the end of January.
The teen was charged with second-degree murder, but the jury opted for the lesser charge.
