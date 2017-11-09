Winnipeg to shed Handi-Transit name from accessible buses
The current name and logo for Handi-Transit was adopted in 1977.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The City of Winnipeg is looking to leave the moniker of its accessible transit service in the rearview.
In a public statement released Thursday, the city invited residents to vote on a "more inclusive name" for Handi-Transit.
"Since the current name and logo for Handi-Transit was adopted in 1977, there have been many changes in our understanding of disaibility issues and the language used to describe persons with disabilities," the statement said, adding a name change would better align with the new Accessibility for Manitobans Act, which calls for "inclusive language when referencing services for the community."
After consulting key stakeholders for a new name, Handi-Transit passed suggestions on to the city's policy advisory committee, which narrowed it down to just three for Winnipeggers to vote on: Winnipeg Transit Plus, Winnipeg Transit Connect, and Winnipeg Transit Link.
Voting is open until Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Two Nova Scotia men from same area found dead in ocean within two days
-
Major Canadian brewer not a-moose-d by Vermont pub, waging trademark battle
-
YouTube channel 'encore+' resurrects Canadian TV shows, films for a new generation
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011
-
Blue Bombers This Week