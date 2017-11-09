Winnipeg underpass coming in under budget

A major Winnipeg underpass project is expected to come in well under budget, the city's finance committee heard Thursday.

Administration reported the Waverley Street underpass project is expected to be completed with about $34.9 million to spare. Finance committee chairperson Coun. Scott Gillingham noted those savings will be shared amongst the three levels of government.

“The city’s portion of that savings is around $14.3 million,” he said, adding it’s due mostly to “good pricing on the contracts.”

The underpass, originally expected to cost $156.3 million, is roughly 32 per cent complete at this point, and only 7.6 per cent of that adopted budget has been spent.

Its updated cost at this point is pegged at $121.3 million.

“It’s very good news, obviously, and the hope is that the projected surplus would be maintained as the project unfolds,” Gillingham said.