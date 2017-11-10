News / Winnipeg

1 injured by person with knife at University of Winnipeg; not known if students

WINNIPEG — One person was injured by someone armed with a knife at the University of Winnipeg.

Police say they got a call just after 8 p.m. Thursday night to the west side of the campus.

The victim was in stable condition.

Police had few other details.

It's unknown if those involved were students at the university.

(CTV Winnipeg)

 

