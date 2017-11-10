Girl, 10, bites man who grabbed her: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating a report of a man who tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl in the West Alexander area.

The girl was walking home from middle school near Alexander Avenue and Beacon Street area at noon on Nov. 9 when a stranger approached.

He told the girl he knew her mother, where she lived and that he would help get her home.

The girl reportedly told the man she didn't know him and kept walking, at which point the suspect grabbed her by the shoulder and pulled. The girl bit the victim on the hand and he fled.