Manitoba politicians stay up all night to pass bills before session ends

WINNIPEG — Manitoba politicians stayed up all night in the legislature to pass laws before the end of the current legislative session.

Proceedings were delayed for about four hours yesterday when the sound system in the legislature chamber stopped working.

Once the problem was fixed, debate on nine bills lasted until 4 a.m. this morning.

Among the new laws is one that will pave the way for ride-hailing services such as Uber and give municipalities authority over the vehicle-for-hire industry.

Another will allow steeper tuition increases at universities, while a third will let medical professionals abstain from participating in physician-assisted death.