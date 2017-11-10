Manslaughter charge laid after Winnipeg man dies from stab wounds

Winnipeg police have charged a woman with manslaughter after a 42-year-old man died of stab wounds Wednesday.

Harriet Jane Pascal, 31, was already facing charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order following the incident on Nov. 1.

Emergency crews responded to the call in the area of Martha Street and Henry Avenue at around 2 p.m. and sent the man to hospital in critical condition. Police say the two were "involved in an altercation" in the corner of Austin Street and Henry Avenue when the man was stabbed once with a knife.

Pascal was arrested on scene.

Police say the man died of his injuries on Wednesday. He has been identified as 42-year-old Richard Irvine Gilbert Chartrand, of Winnipeg.