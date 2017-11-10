University of Winnipeg upping security in wake of 2 stabbings on campus

WINNIPEG — Changes to security are coming to the University of Winnipeg after two people were stabbed on campus during an attempted robbery.

Chris Minaker, the university's senior executive officer, says there will be more patrols and more resources.

He says other options such as swipe card access for students and staff are also being considered.

On Thursday, a 19-year-old man sitting at a table on campus was stabbed in the upper body after another man tried to take his laptop, and another person was stabbed while confronting the suspect.

The first was treated on scene, and the other went to hospital and was treated and released.

Justin Henderson, who is 28, is facing charges of robbery and weapon charges.

"It's always a concern when anything happens on campus, close to campus, the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority," said Minaker.

Katie Wishnowski was taking a criminal justice night class when a man burst into the room.

"He's like, 'I just got robbed, can someone help me?'," Wishnowski said.

"I was scared, I was like frozen."

Const. Tammy Skrabek said the first victim wouldn't let go of his computer. The suspect then pulled a knife, stole the man's cellphone and fled, while the victim went looking for help

A group of people who witnessed the assault confronted the suspect outside and that's when a second man was stabbed in the mid-section.

Wishnowski said these attacks highlights concerns she and other students have about being on campus, especially at night.

"I feel vulnerable because there's no protection anyone can come in, anyone can go out." said Wishnowski.