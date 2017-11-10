Veterans to get free Winnipeg bus rides on Remembrance Day

Winnipeg Transit is joining many services across Canada in offering free rides for veterans on Remembrance Day.

On Friday, the city announced it would cover fares for those who serve or who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces. The news comes two days after Mayor Brian Bowman made a request for the one-day gesture.

Those who wish to use the free service must provide military identification, a CF1 card or be wearing a military uniform.

Veterans can also notify the bus driver of any friends or family members boarding the bus too.

“Lest We Forget” will be displayed as a banner message on all Winnipeg Transit buses on Saturday. Buses will also pull over at 11 a.m. to recognize one minute of silence.

The free service is already in place in other large cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, and Halifax.

The city is using $10,000 from the civic initiatives fund to cover the cost of the veterans' bus fares.