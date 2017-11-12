‘Land is everything, the essence’

Thirty-one years and an ECHO prize haven’t improved Chris Hannah’s low view of Propagandhi, the iconic Manitoba punk band he founded with drummer Jord Samolesky.

Touring with Victory Lap — their first album in five years and first with Florida guitarist Sulynn Hago — Hannah admitted being in the group takes getting used to.

“Our band has literally been a 25-year gong show of unprofessionalism and bad decisions,” he said. “Perhaps it’s a very delicate chemistry; you have to have these semi-incompetent but functional people to make it work.”

But underneath the trademark self-deprecation, the band’s evolution since 1986 mirrors their increasingly nuanced reckoning with Canadian history. From teen anti-war screeds to today’s introspective musings on suffering, sacrifice and purpose, Propagandhi’s evolved with their sound’s complexity. As more Canadians embrace the idea of Indigenous reconciliation — boosted by artists like late Gord Downie — Hannah thinks it’s not enough.

Your last few albums have more songs about colonization, in more and more depth.

We grew up in rural Manitoba in communities bordering places like Dakota Tipi and Long Plain First Nations. We played hockey with kids from the reserve. When they’d come into town we’d hang out, but no one from town ever went to the reserve. And the way people talked about Indigenous people in town, behind their backs, was f---ing unbelievable. Actually, it’s totally believable.

So what changed for you?

When the Oka Crisis blew up in 1990 … I vividly remember asking my dad, a high-ranking military official, ‘What do you think of this?’ Even he thought it was disgusting they’d use the military against, in his words, ‘our own citizens.’ What he got wrong, though, was the idea Canada’s a done deal, that these people have now been assimilated. I now think we live in a de facto white supremacy. We f---ing took their land, cheated them, took their children away and continue to take their children away in other ways. If justice is to be had, between now and the collapse of society, it seems like the most pressing issue to get some sort of justice.

Your song Comply/Resist talks about our deeply rooted sense of ‘empire, kingdom.’

Many Canadians would identify as not racist, but people hold deep-seated beliefs that are actually racist. They still can say, ‘But look what our society did for those people.’

A lot of people want to do something about reconciliation. Is that enough?

I don’t have great hopes for there actually being meaningful reconciliation. I don’t think people genuinely care enough on the strong side of the balance sheet. The paradox is that, with all our privilege and resources, we could all do that. The voices I’m hearing from the Indigenous side are that they want their land back — because land is everything, it’s the essence. Perhaps that should be what we do: start giving back land and let people govern themselves as they see fit … I’m not sure what’s realistic, but just because something’s not realistic doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be demanded.

You just played in your current hometown, Winnipeg (Nov. 5, 2017). How was the show?