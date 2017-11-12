Santa Claus Parade 2017 ready to roll through downtown Winnipeg
Parade Grand Marshal is Jeff Hnatiuk, CEO of Sport Manitoba and the 2017 Canada Summer Games.
A Winnipeg holiday tradition that began in 1909 will take place starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 18.
The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade begins at Portage Avenue and Young Street, heads east down Portage to Main Street. The parade continues south down Main Street, turns onto William Stephenson Way and ends at Westbrook Street.
Street route closures begin that day with Portage Avenue at 2 p.m., followed by the Main Street closure at 2:30 p.m.
The parade draws about 60,000 people every year.
Organizers are still looking for volunteer members of the No Feet on the Street Team. Contact safety@winnipegsantaparade.com to sign up.
