Teen girl runs from unknown man in Crestview neighbourhood
Winnipeg Police are investigating the "suspicious incident" involving a man who drove a "boxy" grey car with black door handles.
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an unknown man who approached a teen girl in the Crestview neighbourhood Sunday morning.
According to a police media release, the 17-year-old teen was walking in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue around 9:25 a.m. when a "boxy" four-door car approached her from behind.
The vehicle drove ahead of her before stopping, then the driver rolled down the passenger window and offered the girl a ride, which she declined.
Police say the male driver then exited the car and asked her if she was sure she didn't want a ride, while closing his car door and remaining outside the vehicle; it was at this point, alone outside with the man, that the girl ran from the area and called the police.
The man is described as having light brown skin, a medium build, and standing approximately 5'9 in height. He was wearing a black jacket and had a short, thick black beard. Police said he did not have an accent.
The car he was driving was described as an older model four-door with grey paint and black door handles and trim, but no license plate was obtained to further help identify it.
Police say limited information is available at this time but officers continue to investigate.
