Teen girl runs from unknown man in Crestview neighbourhood

Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious incident involving an unknown man who approached a teen girl in the Crestview neighbourhood Sunday morning.

According to a police media release, the 17-year-old teen was walking in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue around 9:25 a.m. when a "boxy" four-door car approached her from behind.

The vehicle drove ahead of her before stopping, then the driver rolled down the passenger window and offered the girl a ride, which she declined.

Police say the male driver then exited the car and asked her if she was sure she didn't want a ride, while closing his car door and remaining outside the vehicle; it was at this point, alone outside with the man, that the girl ran from the area and called the police.

The man is described as having light brown skin, a medium build, and standing approximately 5'9 in height. He was wearing a black jacket and had a short, thick black beard. Police said he did not have an accent.

The car he was driving was described as an older model four-door with grey paint and black door handles and trim, but no license plate was obtained to further help identify it.