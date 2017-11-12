Winnipeg's Dust Rhinos to celebrate 25th anniversary: 'And it’s still a lot of fun'

Raise a pint glass to Winnipeg’s own Dust Rhinos.

The band of “big men with a monster sound” will celebrate 25 years of butt-kickin’ Celtic rock with a milestone show on Friday at the West End Cultural Centre.

If founder and lead Rhino Blair McEvoy could go back and talk to himself 25 years ago, what would he say?

“You’re going to have so much fun,” said McEvoy. “I got to meet so many awesome people, and go to so many different places. I have decades-long friendships with people I’ve met through this band at shows.”

Some well-known names are among those friends. “The guys from Great Big Sea came to see us play at a pub in Thunder Bay, after their own show. Alan Doyle almost missed his flight the next morning, because we kept him up drinking all night,” laughed McEvoy.

“We did a show with the Dropkick Murphys on a Father’s Day in Winnipeg, which was the first time we’d played the Burton Cummings Theatre. That was really neat, because you always want to play those iconic venues, right? And to do it with the Dropkick Murphys?!”

“We met Fred Penner in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, in 2001. We’ve played with Alabama. We got to meet the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Dauphin’s Countryfest once, Kim Mitchell and Trooper,” said McEvoy.

Friendship has sustained the Dust Rhinos, said McEvoy.

“I always said that we’d quit when we weren’t having fun anymore. And it’s still a lot of fun. We’ve had band members come and go. We’ve put guys through university... people have gotten married and moved on with their lives.

“I think another thing about this band is that we all like each other. We don’t make enough money at this for us to stand to play music with someone you don’t like. It’s not like the Rolling Stones, where we’re each taking private flights to our shows.”