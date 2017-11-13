3 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after high levels found in Winnipeg home

WINNIPEG — Three people are in stable condition after being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning they suffered in their Winnipeg home.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said first responders were called to the home for a medical emergency around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

When they entered the home, they found it had a level of carbon monoxide so high they said it could cause death in less than an hour.

Fire officials said a gas generator being operated in the home caused the deadly levels of the odourless, colourless gas.

Officials are urging the public to have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and to check them regularly.

The home has since been ventilated and is safe to enter.