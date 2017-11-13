News / Winnipeg

Crash sends pedestrian to hospital, closes Winnipeg intersection

A section of downtown was expected to be closed for most of Monday evening.

A Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured in this Metro file photo.

Shannon VanRaes / For Metro

A Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured in this Metro file photo.

A pedestrian was sent to hospital in unstable condition Monday afternoon following a "serious" collision, say Winnipeg police.

Police responded to the call at around 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Fort Street and Graham Avenue.

The collision closed the intersection for the afternoon. Police say it would likely be closed for most of the evening.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...