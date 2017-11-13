Crash sends pedestrian to hospital, closes Winnipeg intersection
A section of downtown was expected to be closed for most of Monday evening.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in unstable condition Monday afternoon following a "serious" collision, say Winnipeg police.
Police responded to the call at around 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Fort Street and Graham Avenue.
The collision closed the intersection for the afternoon. Police say it would likely be closed for most of the evening.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011