Monty Python's John Cleese coming to Winnipeg

And now for something completely different.
British comedian John Cleese, of Monty Python fame, will be coming to Winnipeg for a rare performance at the Centennial Concert Hall on March 25.
Cleese made his name with the comedic troupe – known for such skits as the Ministry of Silly Walks and the Lumberjack Song – in the 1960s before going on to write, produce, direct and star in "A Fish Called Wanda" and "Fawlty Towers," among others.
In 2014, he published his memoir, "So Anyway..."
Tickets for his Winnipeg show go on sale Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at centennialconcerthall.com and at the Centennial Concert Hall box office 204-949-3999.
There's also an online presale offer that starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. and ends Wednesday at 10 p.m.
