Teen stabbed while walking near University of Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are investigating two seperate stabbings that occurred Sunday night.

In a statement released Monday morning, police say the first occurred around 9:55 p.m. when a 16-year-old male was walking near Ellice Avenue and McMicken Street, close to the University of Winnipeg.

The teen was reportedly accosted by a number of suspects before being stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Not long after that first incident, a 19-year-old male was stabbed nearby, in the 400 block of Graham Avenue.

He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say investigators "are pursuing the possibility that the (two) incidents are connected, however, this has not been confirmed."