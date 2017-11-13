Three people hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

A generator left running inside a West End home sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.

First responders were called to the home in the 1100 block of Garfield Street North for an unrelated matter around 10:30 p.m., but when they arrived they found the house was filled with potentially lethal levels of cabon monoxide.

Officials say the build-up of the odourless, colourless gas had reached a point where it could cause death in less than an hour.

Three individuals who were in the home were evacuated and rushed to the hospital, where they recieved treatment for cabon monoxide poisioning.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service is reminding people to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide and to purchase a carbon monoxide alarm.

As of the end of October, WFPS has received 542 calls related to carbon monoxide in 2017, compared to 630 in 2016.

In a public statement released last week, the service listed a number of safety tips for residents, and described how "symptoms of minor carbon monoxide poisoning can mimic those of the common flu such as headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, mental confusion, weakness, vision or hearing impairment and shortness of breath."

Their tips included: