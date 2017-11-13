'Weird and breathtaking': Book showcases Manitoba views through a different lens

When Bryan Scott set foot in Churchill, Man. for the first time, he said it was like he’d stumbled onto the set of the surreal TV mystery drama “Twin Peaks.”

“It was weird and breathtaking all at once,” said the Winnipeg photographer and graphic designer, who visited the northern community in June, 2016 while working on his latest literary collaboration with local author and journalist, Bartley Kives.

“There I was at the edge of an ocean, with salt water spraying at me, and I was still in Manitoba. It just blew me away.”

Scott soon took out his camera to capture photos of the northern town for Stuck in the Middle 2: Defining Views of Manitoba. It’s the sequel to the book he and Kives wrote in 2013 titled Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg, which garnered the Carol Shields Winnipeg Book Award the following year.

Kives said their second project was definitely different from their first.

“When we decided to visually document and write about Winnipeg, we found we pretty much shared the same perceptions about what the city was about,” said Kives. “We appreciated there was a love/hate relationship many people had with a place we ourselves knew quite intimately.”

Once the duo decided to pursue a sequel, they ventured beyond the Perimeter Highway to explore the architecture, landscapes and waterways of a province they know and love but, like most Manitobans, may never truly understand.

“I’ve travelled this province more than Bryan for work and to research other book projects, and even I saw things through a fresh lens.”

As for producing a third book together, Kives said they may have to consider a different theme.

“Stuck in the Middle 3: Examining Elmwood just doesn’t work for me.”