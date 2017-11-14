'Golden Boys': New book celebrates Manitoba's best hockey players

Stats, struggles and Stanley Cups—a local author is looking at the province’s best hockey players.

In light of the 100th anniversary of the NHL, Ty Dilello has profiled 50 of Manitoba’s top hockey players in his new book, Golden Boys.

Goalie Terry Sawchuk landed the number one spot.

Part of that logic includes four Stanley Cups and four Vezina Trophies, but Dilello says “what he had to endure,” is also what makes him one of the greats. Sawchuk had undiagnosed clinical depression that went untreated.

Dilello, a University of Winnipeg history student, said he consulted other writers and hockey players for their thoughts on who should make the list.

“That was done by not just me… I really tried to make it a collaborative effort, because I didn’t want people thinking, ‘what does a 24-year-old know about hockey,’” he said.

“So I tried to consult with as many people as possible, to be as accurate as possible… I did a lot of interviews.”

While looking at Manitoba’s greats, Dilello made an exception for one small Ontario town.

“Kenora has always had a little bit of a corner of Manitoba’s hockey history, because they’re kind of distant from the rest of Ontario,” Dilello said, which is why he included players Gary Bergman and Don Raleigh.

Some of the profiles go outside of the rink and include “stories about the war and what they did after the game,” Dilello said.

“I really tried to go to all the lengths I could to tell these stories as good as possible, I think that even if they’re not interested in hockey, if you’re passionate about your province, your province’s history it definitely would be a good book to read,” he added.

Golden Boys launches on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at McNally Robinson Booksellers. Dilello will be joined by Ab McDonald, who is featured in the book and will also be signing copies.

Hall of Fame

Speaking of hockey greats, Dale Hawerchuk was inducted into Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame Tuesday in a ceremony at Bell MTS Place.

Hailing from Toronto, Ontario, Hawerchuk played with the Jets from 1981-90, he went on to record 103 points (45G, 58A) in 80 games.