Manitoba Indigenous tourism operators keen to expand, say marketing is key

WINNIPEG — Indigenous tourism operators in Manitoba are looking for ways to better promote their businesses and attract more customers.

The Aboriginal Tourism Association of Canada held an engagement session in Winnipeg as part of a plan to create a provincial tourism organization led by the Indigenous community.

Association president Keith Henry says getting organized is the key to growth.

He says the next step will involve creating an Indigenous Tourism Advisory Committee and developing a strategy and business plan for a Manitoba Aboriginal Tourism Association.

Fred Muskego, who manages Molson Lake hunting and fishing lodge near Norway House, says he is eager to expand the business.

He is looking to offer winter activities such as dog sledding, ice fishing and photography of the northern lights.

"I think the marketing is the biggest thing,” Muskego said Tuesday. "That'll help our industry."