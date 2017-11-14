Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Winnipeg

A 58-year-old man has died after being hit by a city bus in Winnipeg on Monday at the intersection of Fort Street and the Graham Avenue transit corridor.

He was initially rushed to hospital in critical condition after the collision, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. Police confirmed Tuesday morning the man died from his injuries.

When discussing the fatality, police spokesperson Cst. Rob Carver said he couldn’t get into the specifics of what happened because police are still investigating, and “don’t want to taint any potential witnesses.”

He explained transit corridors like Graham have “lots of buses, and lots of commuters, lots of pedestrians,” and they are all “sharing the same space.”

“It’s always a balance of safety… not only for the operators of the buses, but people walking in the area,” Carver told reporters. “It’s a fact of urban life.”

In an e-mailed statement, Carver said there have been 13 pedestrians hit by vehicles in Winnipeg in 2017 – five fatally.

In a separate and unrelated public statement issued Tuesday, police announced a 24-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested Monday “after a lengthy investigation” into a 2016 pedestrian fatality.

In that Dec. 18, 2016 incident, a 68-year-old woman was crossing the Henderson Highway when a truck turning northbound from Kimberly Avenue hit her, causing critical injuries.

A month earlier, in November 2016, the city’s Infrastructure and Public Works Committee requested city staff take a year to create a comprehensive road safety strategy that aligns with Vision Zero principles, which hinges on the belief that vehicle-pedestrian collisions are preventable.