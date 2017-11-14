News / Winnipeg

Teacher at Grade 6-12 school accused of sending inappropriate texts to student

HAMIOTA, Man. — A teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation of a student at a Manitoba school.

Shoal Lake RCMP say they got a report on Nov. 8 that a female student at Hamiota Collegiate received inappropriate text messages from a male teacher at the school, which has grades 6 to 12.

Officers met with the student and investigated.

Dylan Woodcock, who is 25, of Hamiota, is charged with sexual exploitation of a young person and indecent communications.

He was to appear in court later today in Brandon.

Hamiota is nearly 300 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

 

 

