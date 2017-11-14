Winnipeg driver charged in 2016 pedestrian death
The 24-year-old suspect has been released on a promise to appear.
A lengthy police investigation into the death of a 68-year-old pedestrian last December has lead to an arrest.
Police say a 24-year-old man was charged and released on a promise to appear in court following the Dec. 18, 2016 incident near Henderson Highway and Kimberly Avenue.
The 68-year-old woman was crossing the Henderson Highway intersection. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado was turning left on to Kimberly Avenue when the driver struck the pedestrian.
The woman later succumbed to her injuries.
