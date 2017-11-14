Winnipeg driver charged in 2016 pedestrian death

A lengthy police investigation into the death of a 68-year-old pedestrian last December has lead to an arrest.

Police say a 24-year-old man was charged and released on a promise to appear in court following the Dec. 18, 2016 incident near Henderson Highway and Kimberly Avenue.

The 68-year-old woman was crossing the Henderson Highway intersection. At the same time, a Chevrolet Silverado was turning left on to Kimberly Avenue when the driver struck the pedestrian.