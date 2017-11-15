Addictions centre 'does not belong' in neighbourhood, says Winnipeg councillor

A Winnipeg city councillor is making his opposition to a proposed addictions recovery centre in his ward known.

“A recovery centre does not belong in any residential neighbourhood,” St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson said Wednesday, during a council meeting that opened with recognition of addictions awareness week.

That’s one of several problems he said he has with an early-stage proposal that would see the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre replace the derelict Vimy Arena.

The centre, which would be named after 25-year-old Bruce Oake, who died of an overdose in 2011, is the vision of his father, Scott Oake. Oake and his and family have been fundraising to build the centre.

Dobson said there was another organization, non-profit group Equal Opportunities, that was also interested in the site, and he said there should have been a request for proposals to find a tenant for the property.

After hearing from residents who oppose the centre at a public meeting over the weekend, Dobson peppered mayor Brian Bowman with questions about what he called a “hidden agenda” to push the recovery centre proposal forward.

Bowman said there’s no such hidden agenda, and that he wasn’t aware of Equal Opportunities’ interest in the Vimy site.

“I’ve reached out to that organization, they look like they’re doing really good work, and I’m going to look for ways that I can support them too,” Bowman said. “I don’t know if that’s going to be possible on the same site—council will ultimately have its say.

“It’s pretty clear Coun. Dobson is going to oppose this, and that’s his right to do so. We’ll read the report, councillors will make up their minds.”