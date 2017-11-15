City risks cutting 59 bus routes, 120 drivers without provincial funds: Winnipeg mayor

Winnipeg's mayor says a provincial funding gap leaves the city with little choice but to drastically chop bus routes, cut drivers and increase fares.

Brian Bowman is calling on the Manitoba Progressive Conservative government to restore the 50-50 transit funding agreement that ended with the passage of an omnibus budget bill last week.

Without the provincial funds, the city will be saddled with a $10 million funding gap, Bowman said in a statement Wednesday. Closing it would mean eliminating service on 59 routes, terminating up to 120 transit operators, and increasing bus fares by 25 cents beyond the regular five-cent inflationary increases.

"We are, however, working on ways to mitigate the full impact to service as well as affordability that this provincial decision has had," Bowman said. "But something has to give in order for us to balance the budget."

It was one of three requests that Bowman submitted to the provincial government to help the city balance the books.

He also wants Manitoba to endorse the City of Winnipeg's accelerated regional roads proposal, which would help the city secure funding from the federal government.

Bowman said the money is "currently sitting idle in a bank account when it could be used to fix many of our regional roads."

“The province simply has to endorse and submit to the federal government council’s unanimous proposal to access this funding, and regional road renewal across our city can be further bolstered," he said.

The third priority Bowman highlighted in his submission is a commitment to a long-term, predictable, and growth-oriented funding framework.

His statement explains the government's "unilateral elimination of the Building Manitoba Fund earlier this year" has made it hard for the city to balance its annual operating budget and develop a five-year capital forecast.

“We cannot create an effective long-term capital plan without knowing with certainty the level of funding from the Province of Manitoba,” Bowman said. “I strongly urge the Province of Manitoba to take the opportunity in its 2018 budget to provide clarity on a long-term capital funding framework for Winnipeg.”

The mayor added the city "remains fully committed to meeting its legislated requirement to table a preliminary budget that is balanced," which is scheduled to happen next week on Nov. 22.