News / Winnipeg

Manitoba puts up more cameras to help drivers see road conditions

WINNIPEG — Drivers in Manitoba will have a bit more help assessing road conditions before heading out this winter.

The government has added more than two dozen cameras to its road-monitoring network to help motorists meet the annual challenge of winter driving.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says 25 cameras have been installed throughout the province.

There are now a total of 33 cameras that upload still images at regular intervals on Manitoba's 511 website and mobile app.

 

