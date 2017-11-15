Manitoba puts up more cameras to help drivers see road conditions
WINNIPEG — Drivers in Manitoba will have a bit more help assessing road conditions before heading out this winter.
The government has added more than two dozen cameras to its road-monitoring network to help motorists meet the annual challenge of winter driving.
Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says 25 cameras have been installed throughout the province.
There are now a total of 33 cameras that upload still images at regular intervals on Manitoba's 511 website and mobile app.
