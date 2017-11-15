‘Sustained the test of time’: Royal Winnipeg Ballet celebrates Canadian choreography

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is looking back at Canada’s history with a new show starting Thursday.

To celebrate Canada 150, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) is celebrating Canadian choreographers in the upcoming show Our Story. The performances, intact pieces of choreography dating as far back as five decades, will be performed by RWB dancers.

“We wanted to make our own small contribution to the festivities, if you will,” said André Lewis, the RWB's artistic director.

“I’ve always been very supportive of Canadian choreography, so it came rather naturally. We built a repertoire around the concept of Canadians.”

All six featured choreographers have played a role in RWB repertoire as the organization nears its 80th anniversary. Included in Our Story are Mark Godden’s Miroirs and Belong by Norbert Vesak—initially made famous by Evelyn Hart, a former dancer at the RWB.

The RWB is Canada’s oldest ballet company and for its upcoming anniversary, “we thought it would be a nice thing to be able to start showing people some of the incredible history this organization has,” Lewis said.

Our Story looks at the past, but it also celebrates present and future choreography. The show is set to feature new original work from Peter Quanz, a graduate of the RWB School Professional Division.

Instead of a full-length story, like other RWB performances—Sleeping Beauty, Romeo and Juliet, or Nutcracker—Our Story's mixed repertoire features several smaller works.

“It’s a great show... And so many people are saying ‘Oh we get to see that again,’” Lewis said.

“It’s a cool thing. Some people go to see old ancient works and say ‘What am I doing here.’ This isn’t that. They’re all great works that have sustained the test of time to this day.”