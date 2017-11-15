University of Winnipeg project seeks to reclaim Cree language

A new Indigenous storytelling project is looking to the past and the future at the same time.

Six Seasons of the Asiniskow Ithiniwak: Reclamation, Regeneration, and Reconciliation is a seven-year project at the University of Winnipeg. It's meant to reclaim the Rocky Cree language, history and culture.

The project is an extension of William Dumas’ story of a Cree woman whose 350-year-old remains were discovered by two residents of South Indian Lake in northern Manitoba. Her life was reimagined as the picture book "Pisim Finds Her Miskanow," published in 2013.

“We wanted to ensure that young people on First Nations in northern Manitoba see their home as an important place where things have happened, and can happen, and will happen,” said the project’s director, Dr. Mavis Reimer.

“This is a culture, a language that is moving into the future, this isn’t something that’s just a past thing, something that’s a historical artifact.”

The picture books will eventually be available via an app that will allow users to read and listen to the stories in Rocky Cree, with the text available.

“Screens, cellphones and tablets, that’s where young people are reading these days. You’ve got to go to where the people you want to talk to are,” said Reimer.

“We think it’s important, symbolically. One of the things that we wanted to say with this project is it’s about the past, but it’s also very much about the future.”

In this project, the storytelling becomes research – a shift from traditional academia, said Larissa Wodtke, a project manager with Six Seasons of the Asiniskow Ithiniwak Project.

“I think that reflects our attention to Indigenous ways of knowing. Indigenous research methodology, most of it is about storytelling and listening, which a lot of researchers aren’t necessarily used to,” Wodtke said.

The storytelling element is important to the project’s researchers she added, because “in order to even think about the process of reconciliation in Canada, Indigenous knowledge and history and cultures need to be reclaimed and need to be respected.”