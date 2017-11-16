Bloom boom: Floral business growing for Winnipeg entrepreneur

In just a little more than a year, a Winnipeg entrepreneur’s innovative bloom delivery business has boomed.

When Catherine Metrycki founded Callia Flowers in August 2016, she repackaged the experience of sending flowers for the digital age.

After visiting a florist to send a friend flowers, which can be timely, complicated and expensive, she felt “there should be a better way,” considering what Skip the Dishes and Uber do for food and rides, respectively.

In that vein, Callia customers can choose from a curated online selection of three bouquets of fresh flowers (they rotate every four to six weeks) and have them delivered on the same day with “less than six clicks.”

They can also opt-in to a bouquet subscription, which adds even more convenience and can extend a gift well past a special occasion.

“All bouquets cost $49, and they come in a super sexy box,” Metrycki said, adding customers liken Callia's packaging to an “Apple unboxing, or a Tiffany box.”

“It’s got that special experience to it,” she said.

People have responded to the luxury Callia experience in a big way, and quickly. By February 2017 Callia had seen enough growth to merit expanding to Vancouver, then to Edmonton in April, and most recently to Calgary in July.

“Since the summer we’ve been posting 40 per cent month-on-month growth in terms of sales, which is really exciting,” Metrycki said. “(Customers) find reasons to send flowers with us because it’s a really cool way to create connections.”

Callia Flowers has warehouses in each city for packaging and shipping, but without the conventional florist storefront, Metrycki said the business is able to save a lot of overhead.

She said part of her success to date is thanks to Winnipeg’s start-up community.

“It’s a smaller community so people are really willing to help, and eager to help,” she said.

Metrycki isn’t done chasing growth either. In addition to her plan to expand to more major cities, she’s also rolling out a new delivery program to simplify mass gifting, especially around the holidays.

For instance, a company could fill out a form or share an Excel spreadsheet with client details, and Callia Flowers would deliver seasonal bouquets to all of them on a specified day with no hassle.

“Nobody wants another box of chocolates, so this is a nice thing everybody in the office can enjoy,” she said.