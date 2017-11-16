Dogs welcome at Winnipeg's first off-leash park

After three years—or 21 dog years—downtown Winnipeg’s first off-leash pup park has been unleashed.

Mitchell Dunphy, who lives near the Bonnycastle Park area, brought his dog Xena out despite the cold on Thursday.

“I’m ecstatic about it,” Dunphy said.

“I’ve had [Xena] for two years, I walked her wherever I could. Late at night, I would maybe take her off the leash—now I don’t have to worry about her hitting a road or breaking a law.”

Other neighbours are less excited about the park’s construction.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he “would have liked to open [the off-leash area] a lot sooner,” but it was delayed by public consultations.

The off-leash park was one of Bowman’s 2014 election campaign promises.

Heidi Spletzer, vice president of Crystal Developers, which owns the high-rise apartments directly beside the area, says a marginal amount of the organization’s concerns were met, and thinks the off-leash park is already causing issues.

“We are seeing people and their off-leash dogs running amok [outside of the designated area] and using our facilities… our trash can as a means of disposing of their dog’s business,” Spletzer said.

“It has only been a couple of days that the dog park has been in commission, and we already have people confused about dog etiquette and respect for the neighbourhood.”

City of Winnipeg director of planning, property and development, John Kiernan, said they reduced the size of the park to be respectful of adjacent neighbours.

There is also a buffer area between the park and the building, which Kiernan said the city will be adding plants to.