Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend (Nov. 17 – 19)

Ho, ho, hockey

Downtown Winnipeg is going to be packed with cheer and cheers on Saturday as the Santa Claus Parade and Winnipeg Jets home game at Bell MTS Place coincide.

The Santa Claus Parade, which includes more than 50 floats travelling down Portage Avenue, starts at 5 p.m. Saturday. City of Winnipeg officials advise attendees of the 2 p.m. Winnipeg Jets game to expect delays, plan ahead and allow for additional travel time.

The following streets will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday:

- Portage Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Main Street,

- Portage Avenue East from Main Street to Westbrook Street,

- Hargrave Street, Colony St., Vaughn St., Kennedy St., Edmonton St., Garry St., Fort St, Carlton St., Donald St., and Smith St. will be closed at Portage Ave. Southbound,

- Main Street between McDermot Avenue and Graham Avenue,

- Main Street northbound between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue,

- Pioneer Avenue westbound between Main Street and Westbrook Street

- Westbrook Street southbound between Portage Avenue East and William Stephenson Way

- William Stevenson Way eastbound between Main Street and Waterfront Drive

Winnipeg Transit is also re-routing buses running near the parade.

Game changer

Winnipeg’s annual tabletop games convention, JimCon, is happening from Friday to Sunday at Bronx Park Community Centre. The event is expected to include board, card and role-playing games in more than 200 organized gaming sessions.

Sweet things

The Canadian Cancer Society is hosting its Everything Chocolate event on Friday at the Hilton Airport Winnipeg.

The event will include chocolate samples from more than 40 local vendors, with products like macarons, muffins, cupcakes and cookies. Vendors will also have products for sale. Proceeds from tickets go toward cancer research, programs and services for Manitoba cancer patients and their families.

Comedy night

Demetri Martin is coming to the Burton Cummings Theatre for his "Let's Get Awkward Tour" on Friday. The stand-up comedian accompanies his jokes with the guitar, harmonica, piano, keyboard, glockenspiel, toy bells, ukulele, or tambourine (and sometimes all at once).