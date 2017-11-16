Missing 7 years: Police hope truck photos can jog memories in missing woman case

WINNIPEG — Investigators have issued photos of a truck they say is similar to one a missing Manitoba woman got into the night she vanished seven years ago.

Amber Guiboche left a friend's home in Winnipeg just before midnight on Nov. 10, 2010.

Guiboche, also known as Amber Gerard, had just turned 20 and had been socializing with friends that night.

Police say she was picked up by a man driving a burgundy pickup truck with the outline of the word "Chevrolet" across its tailgate.

They are looking for a mid-1990s Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and short box with a 4x4 decal toward the rear of the box.

Investigators with Project Devote are asking anyone who may have seen the truck or its driver to call their tipline or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.

Project Devote is a joint Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP task force dedicated to cases of missing and murdered people who have a history of being exploited.

Last year, on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance, Guiboche's family held a vigil in front of a monument in Winnipeg for missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Her sister, Ashley Geddes, said at that time that Guiboche deserved to be remembered.

"She's so beautiful. She's not garbage. She's somebody," Geddes said last November.

In 2014, police released a general vehicle description and sketch of a person of interest in the case, but no further details were released until Thursday.

Guiboche's brother, Kyle Kematch, helped set up a group that searches the Red River in Winnipeg by motorboat, canoe and along the shore for people who have disappeared. Volunteers with Drag the Red are hoping to bring closure to as many families as they can.

"What keeps me going is my sister," Kematch told The Canadian Press last December.

"What would you do if your loved one was missing, right? You'd do the best you can."