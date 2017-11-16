No yard, no problem: Green Action Centre seeks new composters

A Winnipeg non-profit is looking to make it easy for the city’s apartment-dwellers to be green.

The Green Action Centre is looking to recruit up to 12 new apartment or condo buildings to participate in its compost program On Site.

People living in multi-unit dwellings typically don’t have the resources to be able to compost, said Teresa Looy, the Green Action Centre’s compost program coordinator.

The On Site program provides bins, compost aerators, management education and ongoing staff support at no cost to participants, Looy said.

“If you live in a multi-storey building, you might have a small space, and you maybe don’t have any yard, or a community compost site near you,” she said.

“And unless you have structured approval coming from your landlord or your condo board, no one looks too fondly on you just throwing compost on the public property of your building.”

On Site took on three participating buildings in its pilot year. More funding from the provincial and federal governments allowed for the expansion to 12.

When organic waste is dumped in a landfill, it decomposes and produces greenhouse gases, including methane. Composting reduces those emissions, and it’s a source of free organic fertilizer.