Police operation releases details on missing Winnipeg woman

Seven years after she went missing, police have released new information on missing Winnipeg woman Amber Rosemarie Guiboche.

Project Devote, a joint task force with the Winnipeg Police Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that focuses on missing and murdered exploited persons' investigation, are now looking for a mid-90s burgundy Chevrolet Silverado.

Police say Guiboche was socializing with friends at a home on Bushnell Street the evening of Nov. 10, 2010. The 20-year-old left at around 11:45 p.m. and walked to the corner of Isabel Street and William Avenue where she was picked up by a man driving a burgundy pickup truck. She was never seen again.

Investigators say the truck was last seen travelling southbound on Isabel Street. It's described as having an extended cab, short box with a four-by-four decal near the rear of the box. An outline of the word "Chevrolet" appears across the tailgate.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen or who knows anything about the truck or its driver to call the Project Devote Tipline at 1-888-673-3316 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).