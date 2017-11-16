Trial of Winnipeg letter bomb suspect told he complained to RCMP about ex-wife

WINNIPEG — A Mountie has testified that a Winnipeg man accused of sending a letter bomb that seriously injured his ex-wife's lawyer had filed a complaint with RCMP about his former spouse years before the blast.

Guido Amsel is on trial for five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after three letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law offices and his ex-wife's workplace in July 2015.

RCMP Sgt. Dan Bresciani told court that he met with Amsel in 2011 to discuss concerns that someone was transferring money from his business to accounts in Germany.

He said Amsel explained the bookkeeper was his ex-wife and that they had divorced in 2004, but he kept her on as office manager.

Bresciani testified that Amsel told him a review of his books showed unreported sales of $4 million and asked police to investigate his ex-wife.

RCMP reviewed Amsel's information but decided not lay any charges.

"This was a complaint we weren’t going to be able to pursue legally,” Bresciani testified Thursday. "The concerns I had was there was no forensic audit and we would need one."

Bresciani testified he suggested Amsel proceed with the matter in civil court.

Under cross-examination, Bresciani testified a forensic audit could’ve changed his mind about whether to pursue criminal charges.

Bresciani told court that Amsel filed a public complaint against him over his handling of the matter.

The trial has previously heard the package which resulted in lawyer Maria Mitousis losing her right hand contained a digital voice recorder with explosives inside and a note in the package instructed her to press play on the recorder.