Winnipeg councillors try to halt 'two-tiered council' meetings

A pair of city councillors bent on evening the playing field with the executive policy committee (EPC) are demanding members “cease all informal meetings.”

Moved by Coun. Russ Wyatt and seconded by Coun. Janice Lukes at council on Wednesday, the motion explains the City of Winnipeg Charter Act requires “ALL meetings to be open,” whereas EPC sometimes meets behind closed doors for what Mayor Brian Bowman has referred to as “informal” EPC briefings.

Previous administrations also held such meetings, but Bowman has added two chairs to the table: one for Coun. Jenny Gerbasi and the other for Coun. Matt Allard. That raises the de facto EPC membership from seven to nine, which Lukes and Wyatt say further violates the charter as it restricts EPC to less than 50 per cent of the 16-member council.

In an interview, Lukes said the “bottom line is this model is not doing the public justice.”

She explained unofficial decisions made at informal EPC briefings are ratified on the record later, meaning councillors left off EPC have less influence.

“It creates this two-tiered council,” Lukes said, adding it all comes back to a flawed governance model for her, so she’s hopeful a governance model review is funded in next week’s preliminary budget.

Aaron Moore, a municipal governance expert at the University of Winnipeg, said he can see how the way the informal EPC meetings are being held would create a “very clear insider-outsider split,” but he added changing the governance model is not an easy fix.

“When EPC was introduced, the intent was to give the mayor more authority... trying to move away from a council system with a lot of local parochialism, where council doesn’t achieve much,” Moore explained. “In that sense, EPC has functioned as intended—but the counter argument to that is well, when we get this split, councillors are left on the outside.”

By his read of the charter sections cited in Wyatt's motion, Moore agrees all EPC meetings should be public, and include EPC members only. But by the same token, informal meetings of non-EPC councillors would also need to end, whether they’re away from city hall or not.

“You have to recognize that if you as another bloc are getting together, I’m not sure you can make a strong argument,” he said.

That’s been Bowman’s defence on the matter to date.

Earlier in November, Bowman told reporters “there is no secret all members of council will have dialogue with eachother to try to be effective to move things forward.”

“That’s something members of council who are not on EPC are doing as well,” he said. “Whether it’s at the Oak room or elsewhere, they’re going to meet and they’re going to try to build that collaboration.”