CP NewsAlert: Manitoba premier Brian Pallister hurt while hiking in New Mexico
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has been injured while hiking in New Mexico.
A government statement says the premier was hiking in the Gila Wilderness when he had a serious fall.
It says he suffered compound fractures in his left arm, along with numerous cuts and bruises.
He was hospitalized overnight and is to return to Manitoba today to determine if surgery is necessary.
The government says he will be resting at home with his family this weekend.
Most Popular
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011