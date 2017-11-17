News / Winnipeg

CP NewsAlert: Manitoba premier Brian Pallister hurt while hiking in New Mexico

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at a press conference during the Council of Federation meetings in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday July 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has been injured while hiking in New Mexico.

A government statement says the premier was hiking in the Gila Wilderness when he had a serious fall.

It says he suffered compound fractures in his left arm, along with numerous cuts and bruises.

He was hospitalized overnight and is to return to Manitoba today to  determine if surgery is necessary.

The government says he will be resting at home with his family this weekend.

