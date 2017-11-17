It took filmmaker Guy Maddin 'two seconds to say yes' to designing warming hut

Guy Maddin's creative touch will be on display at The Forks in January, as the Winnipeg-based filmmaker has been invited to design a warming hut.

“I’m ludicrously honoured by the invitation to create a structure for this incredible annual event," says Maddin, a visiting lecturer at Harvard University, in a press release. "In the international world of design, The Forks’ Warming Hut competition has made our city the world capital of winter – it took me two seconds to say yes!”

Maddin's guest piece is entitled "Temple of Lost Things," but you'll have to wait until the wintery unveiling to really get a sense of the design, as the description and image leave much to the imagination:

"Temple of Lost Things features several 'memory' columns made of ice, supporting a mesh screen where projection art and performance can take place, and surrounded by many sculpted ice benches," reads the description, adding that it's meant to represent the "accrual of memories over the history of each winter."

A true Winnipegger, Maddin says winter is his favourite season.

"I’ve always been saddened when its brief history of frosty activities is melted into the dark, stupid puddles of spring."

About 180 artists and architecture groups submitted designs for the warming huts competition, making it a record year for submissions.

The winners are Golden Bison, designed by David Alberto Arroyo Tafolla from Morelia, Michoac an, Mexico; Totem, designed by Architecture Office b210 from Tallinn, Estonia; and The Trunk designed by Camille Bianchi and Ryder Thalheimer from Vancouver, B.C.