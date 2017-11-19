Agape Table hustles for new home as church plans mixed-income apartments

The home of a West Broadway soup kitchen is being demolished to make way for a new apartment building.

Agape Table general manager Dave Feniuk confirmed that the hall of the All Saints’ Anglican Church is being knocked down to make room for a mixed-income apartment building.

That means the Colony Street non-profit organization, which provides $1 breakfast on weekdays and a low-cost grocery will need a new home by the end of February.

“We’re working hard, and we’re hoping that we’re going to find a solution ASAP,” said Agape Table chair, Jim Steep.

He added that they are considering three places with commercial kitchens, and are hoping to find a place near the current location that won’t affect operation or the people who use the organization’s services.

UWCRC 2.0, part of the University of Winnipeg Community Renewal Corporation, is working with All Saints’ Anglican Church to develop an apartment complex where the hall of the church is located. A portion of the suites, which are expected to include single-person and family units, will be designated for people who are low-income.

“Our desire is to create a place where you have a mixed group of persons, incomes—inclusive and diverse, both socially, culturally and economically,” said Jeremy Read, chief operating officer at UWCRC.

He added this project is a way for the church to become more financially sustainable.

“Congregations are struggling with large aging structures, with high utility bills, you can imagine what it is to heat that whole structure.”

“All Saints is wanting to look at a residential build that would help them survive… and be able to do the upkeep of the heritage building.”

The project is still in its preliminary planning phase, but is expected to house between 80 to 110 units in about 103,000 square feet. A portion will be for low-income tenants. The project has an estimated budget of about $29 million.