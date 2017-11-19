Appleton has two goals, two assists as Moose beat Rocket for third straight win
WINNIPEG — Mason Appleton had two goals and two assists to lead the Manitoba Moose over the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win in American Hockey League action.
Chase De Leo, Buddy Robinson and Michael Spacek supplied the rest of the offence for Manitoba (11-5-2), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
Yannick Veilleux and Daniel Carr, on the power play, scored for the Rocket (9-7-2), Montreal's farm club.
Michael Hutchinson made 13 saves for the win in net as Michael McNiven turned away 29-of-34 shots in defeat.
The Moose were 2 for 6 on the power play and Laval converted once on two opportunities.
