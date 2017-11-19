'Crumbling world': Cold Specks sings of being black, Muslim in modern times

In these troubling times, Toronto soul singer Cold Specks (Ladan Hussein) is frank.

“I have no hope,” she said on the phone. “I can’t tell if I’m joking or not anymore. I’ll say that.”

Hussein’s new record, Fool’s Paradise, “is about love lost, and apathy during the apocalypse. And a number of songs deal with identity in a crumbling world,” she explained.

“But there are two broken love songs on the record as well, that deal with the disintegration of a relationship,” she added. “I guess the general theme of the record is... crumbling in vain.”

Hussein, who will perform as Cold Specks on Saturday night at the Good Will, was born and raised in Canada. She's the youngest daughter and sister of refugees who fled civil war in Mogadishu, Somalia, over a period of several years in the late '80s and early '90s.

“My family was split up. My parents did not see my sisters for almost 10 years, which was very difficult and hard on the family, and quite traumatic. I was born into that,” she said.

“Fool’s Paradise, the title track, deals directly with being a black Muslim woman in a crumbling world,” she explained. “I felt compelled during the songwriting process to directly address who I am, because there was a lot of dialogue in the news about refugees, about the Muslim ban, about Muslims, and black people as well... here I am, a black Muslim woman. I felt compelled to write about the times.”

“With my songs I dig deep into myself, and I lay it all out there for a collection of strangers to witness. I’ve had to learn to switch off,” she said. “When I make art, I do it for myself. It’s a private thing. And so releasing new music is always quite an interesting kind of dance for me.”

“I want it to be heard, because I worked on it, but at the same time I’m actually quite a reserved human being...It's quite a personal record, so I understand people wanting to know more, and I don’t mind letting people in. I’m a contradictory kind of person.”